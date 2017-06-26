WARBRINGER Drummer CARLOS CRUZ - “Shellfire” Live Video Posted

In the new video below from Sick Drummer, Warbringer drummer Carlos Cruz performs “Shellfire”, a track from the band’s new album, Woe To The Vanquished.

Warbringer released their fifth record, Woe To The Vanquished, via Napalm Records back in March. The album was produced and mixed by Mike Plottnikoff (Fear Factory, In Flames), mastered by Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Pantera) with cover art by the esteemed Andreas Marschall (Sodom, Blind Guardian, Obituary).

Tracklisting:

“Silhouettes”

“Woe To The Vanquished”

“Remain Violent”

“Shellfire”

“Descending Blade”

“Spectral Asylum”

“Divinity Of Flesh”

“When The Guns Fell Silent”

Bonus 7" Single trackisting:

“Evil Dead” (Death cover featuring Chris Monroy of Skeletal Remains)

“Arc Lite” (Coroner cover featuring Jadran 'Conan' Gonzalez of Exmortus)

Album stream:

"Silhouettes" video:

Find Warbringer’s live itinerary here.