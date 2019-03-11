WARBRINGER On Upcoming North American Co-Headline Tour With ENFORCER - "Looking Forward To Seeing You Guys Again And Wrecking Whatever Place We Are In!"

Los Angeles-based thrashers, Warbringer, have been road dogs since their inception, but this fall, the band will hit the road for their most gruelling and extensive tour yet - a co-headline trek across the US and Canada with Sweden's Enforcer that will see the two groups play 54 shows in 54 days. The complete itinerary appears below.

This is not the first time Warbringer and Enforcer have shared the stage together, as the two groups previously co-headlined a successful North American tour in early 2016. Since then, both acts have hoped for another opportunity to perform together - and this fall, they'll have 54!

“We are pleased to announce an extensive North American tour for Fall 2019,” says Warbringer vocalist John Kevill. “We will be hitting the road for 54 consecutive dates with our Swedish speed metal brothers, Enforcer. Looking forward to seeing you guys again and wrecking whatever place we are in!”

Warbringer expects to release a new album - their second for Napalm Records - during the tour. Says Kevill, “Warbringer has been forging new material and will be entering the studio this summer to track a new record. We have been hard at work crafting a follow-up to 2017's 'Woe to the Vanquished,' a record we are very proud of. As always, we want to keep our standard of quality as high as possible, both widening the band’s sound but still keeping the whole thing totally relentless and vicious.”

In recent weeks, Warbringer played two memorable sets on the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise and headlined a sold-out hometown show at the Whisky A Go Go. The performances continued the band's momentum from 2018, which saw them perform at notable festivals in both their home continent (Heavy Montreal, Full Terror Fest, Frost & Fire) and abroad (Summer Breeze, Sabaton Open Air, Motorcultor). In addition, the group played a number of European shows alongside Sepultura in support of their recently-released 7-inch single “Power Unsurpassed".

Over the past dozen years, Warbringer has released five acclaimed albums of intense, aggressive thrash and toured with a who's who of metal, including Testament, Obituary, Napalm Death, Suffocation, Overkill, Kreator, Soilwork, Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Nevermore, Symphony X, Iced Earth and Death Angel, among others. More information on the group's forthcoming album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tour dates:

September

5 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

6 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

7 - Malones - Santa Ana, CA

8 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

9 - Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

10 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

11 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR

12 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

13 - Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

14 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

15 - Dickens - Calgary, AB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

18 - Lee’s Liquor Lounge - Minneapolis, MN

19 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

20 - Vanderville Mews - Des Moines, IA

21 - RT 20 - Racine, WI

22 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

23 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

24 - Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

25 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

26 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

27 - Rock Cafe Le Stage - Trois-Rivieres, QC

28 - Bar Le Magog - Sherbrooke, QC

29 - L’Anti - Quebec City, QC

30 - FouFounes - Montreal, QC

October

1 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NY

3 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

4 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY

6 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

7 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

8 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

9 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

10 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

11 - Motorco - Durham, NC

12 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

13 - O’Malley's - Margate, FL

14 - Crowbar - Ybor City, FL

15 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

18 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

19 - Trees - Dallas, TX

20 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

21 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

22 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

25 - Liquid Joe’s - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Backstage Bar and Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

27 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

28 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

(Photo - Juarez Photography)