WARBRINGER Premiere Explosive New Single "Firepower Kills"; Lyric Video

Three weeks into their ongoing 54-shows-in-54-days co-headlining tour with Enforcer, Los Angeles-based thrash quintet Warbringer has released a new single, “Firepower Kills”. The song can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms. A lyric video, created by Hannah Left Wright of Shadowborn Group, can be viewed below.

“Firepower Kills” - the digital cover for which was designed by Hugo Juarez of Heavy Defender Studios - serves as the first official taste of Warbringer's forthcoming sixth album, due to be released via Napalm Records in February. The group has been playing the track live during their current tour with Enforcer, which kicked off in San Diego on September 5 and continues tonight at Toronto's Velvet Underground.

Warbringer's new album will serve as the follow-up to 2017's Woe To The Vanquished. The as-yet-untitled new record - which was helmed by returning producer Mike Plotnikoff (In Flames, Fear Factory, All That Remains) and mastered once again by Howie Weinberg (Anthrax, Slayer, Overkill) - will be coming out on Napalm Records and marks the band's first full-length release with bassist Chase Bryant (Oni), who joined the group last year.

“’Firepower Kills’ is the album opener and is a rapid-fire thrash burner, with both lyrics and music following the theme of the rapidly evolving and really frightening side of technology. We’ve been playing this tune nightly on the current tour and it’s been highly well-received,” explains Warbringer vocalist John Kevill. “We are right in the middle of this massive North American tour with Enforcer and have left a wake of fire over much of the continent. More updates on Warbringer incoming… yes, the future looks bright!”

Tour dates:

September

25 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

26 - Mavericks - Ottawa, ON

27 - Rock Cafe Le Stage - Trois-Rivieres, QC

28 - Bar Le Magog - Sherbrooke, QC

29 - L’Anti - Quebec City, QC

30 - FouFounes - Montreal, QC

October

1 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NY

3 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

4 - Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

5 - Blackthorn 51 - Elmhurst, NY

6 - Fish Head Cantina - Halethorpe, MD

7 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

8 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

9 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

10 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

11 - Motorco - Durham, NC

12 - The Haven - Winter Park, FL

13 - O’Malley's - Margate, FL

14 - Crowbar - Ybor City, FL

15 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

16 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

17 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

18 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

19 - Trees - Dallas, TX

20 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

21 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

22 - 89th Street Collective - Oklahoma City, OK

23 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

25 - Liquid Joe’s - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Backstage Bar and Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

27 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

28 - Club Red - Tempe, AZ

(Photo - Juarez Photography)