WARBRINGER Release New Track And Video For “Glorious End”

SoCal thrash metal force Warbringer will release their full-length follow up to 2017's Woe To The Vanquished, entitled Weapons Of Tomorrow, on April 24 via Napalm Records. Today, the band has unleashed a new video for the grandiose album closer track "Glorious End", which in theme with the album's concept, presents itself as a war epic narrated by an exchange between two close heroes – father and son.

Warbringer vocalist John Kevill says:

"‘Glorious End' is the grand finale of Weapons Of Tomorrow, and a first-person narrative war epic. The verse is done as a father-son dialogue, in which the son promises the father that he will live up to his ancestor's legacy of courage, honor, and duty. The song and title have a cruel twist of irony, as the protagonist's bravery is rendered useless by the horrific new weapons of his time, and he questions the virtues of his father as he dies.

This kind of narrative storytelling element is something we feel is pretty unique to Warbringer among thrash metal bands. The music is hard-charging and aggressive, but also somber, grandiose, and well, glorious. The epic side of Warbringer is something we haven't shared in a single yet, and we thought it was long overdue. Now onwards, brave sons."

Weapons Of Tomorrow was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff - producer on Woe To The Vanquished and for artists such as In Flames and Fear Factory - and mixed by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the mix on Warbringer’s sophomore album, Waking Into Nightmares, as well as his work with artists like Machine Head and Immolation.

Weapons Of Tomorrow contains a variety of themes, presenting a self-contained concept with each track, but ultimately focuses on the over-arching notion of modern technology endangering society rather than advancing it.

John Kevill says about the lyrical content of Weapons Of Tomorrow: “I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There’s often a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, Weapons Of Tomorrow contains elements of our previous album, Woe to the Vanquished, but takes them further and in new and exciting directions.”

Weapons Of Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Firepower Kills"

"The Black Hand Reaches Out"

"Crushed Beneath The Tracks"

"Defiance Of Fate"

"Unraveling"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"Power Unsurpassed"

"Outer Reaches"

"Notre Dame (King Of Fools)"

"Glorious End"

"Glorious End" video:

“Firepower Kills” 2020:

