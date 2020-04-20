WARBRINGER - The Science Of Thrash Episode Two: "Glorious End"

This Friday, April 24, So-Cal thrash metal force Warbringer will release their brand new full-length album, Weapons Of Tomorrow, via Napalm Records. Ahead of release date, the band has uploaded the second episode of The Science Of Thrash, focusing on "Glorious End". Watch below:

Weapons Of Tomorrow was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff - producer on Woe To The Vanquished and for artists such as In Flames and Fear Factory - and mixed by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the mix on Warbringer’s sophomore album, Waking Into Nightmares, as well as his work with artists like Machine Head and Immolation.

Weapons Of Tomorrow contains a variety of themes, presenting a self-contained concept with each track, but ultimately focuses on the over-arching notion of modern technology endangering society rather than advancing it.

John Kevill says about the lyrical content of Weapons Of Tomorrow: “I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There’s often a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, Weapons Of Tomorrow contains elements of our previous album, Woe to the Vanquished, but takes them further and in new and exciting directions.”

Weapons Of Tomorrow will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case Edition

- CD & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Blue Gatefold Edition – limited 200 copies

- Wooden Box Set: Bonus CD, Logo Lighter, Flag – limited 500 sets

- LP (Black) & Shirt Bundle - US Store Only

- Skateboard – US Store Only

- Album Cover Shirt + Skateboard + Jewel Case - US Store Only

- Album Cover Shirt + Skateboard + Vinyl - US Store Only

Weapons Of Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Firepower Kills"

"The Black Hand Reaches Out"

"Crushed Beneath The Tracks"

"Defiance Of Fate"

"Unraveling"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"Power Unsurpassed"

"Outer Reaches"

"Notre Dame (King Of Fools)"

"Glorious End"

"Glorious End" video:

“Firepower Kills” 2020:

(Photo - Alex Solca)