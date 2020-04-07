WARDRUNA Postpone Kvitravn Album Release Until January 2021; Fall North American Tour Remains Scheduled

Due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic forcing the closure of warehouses and production facilities, Nordic folk outfit Wardruna have made the decision to postpone the release of their fifth full length album, Kvitravn - which translates to 'White Raven' - from its originally scheduled release date of June 5 until January 22, 2021 via By Norse Music in the US and Sony Music / Columbia Record (worldwide excl. US). It will remain available for pre-order during this time (links below).

Wardruna will proceed to keep plans for their anticipated return to North America this fall on a solo run from September 24 to October 20, dates of which are listed below. The band will continue to reveal new music throughout the year.

"It is with heavy hearts and great disappointment that we announce that our upcoming album Kvitravn will be moved to January 22, 2021," says founder/composer Einar Selvik. "Closed-down production factories and heavily reduced logistic services due to the COVID-19 situation makes it impossible to go forth with the release as planned. Nobody knows how long this situation will last and therefore we feel it is best to set a realistic date with a higher certainty of us being able to execute the release in the manner needed. On a more positive note, we plan to release a good handful of songs in the time to come before the full album comes out, so stay tuned!"

Pre-order options for Kvitravn are available via digital download here. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) here.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

"Grá" video:

North American tour dates listed below.

September

24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theater

29 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

6 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

16 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)