WARDRUNA Postpone North American Tour To 2021; Announce Rescheduled Dates
August 5, 2020, an hour ago
Nordic folk outfit Wardruna--forced to reschedule their previously announced 2020 North American tour due to the pandemic-- have announced new dates for fall 2021. The band's last jaunt to the U.S. was in 2018 and included a sold-out headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado following sold-out shows worldwide, including major festival headlining appearances (Hellfest, Roadburn, Summer Breez, Castle Fest, Echoes & Merveilles, Rock oz Arenes, Rock The Coast).
Dates:
September
23 – Charlotte, NC – Owens Auditorium
24 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
27 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theater
28 – Montreal, QC – M Telus
29 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
October
1 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
2 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre
5 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee
7 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
8 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
9 – Vancouver, BC – The Chan Centre
11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
13 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
15 – El Cajon, CA – Magnolia
16 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
17 – Mesa, AZ – Ikeda Theatre
19 – Dallas, TX – The Majestic Theatre
21 – Denver, CO – The Paramount Theatre
After being forced to postpone the release of their upcoming album Kvitravn to January 22, 2021 due to extenuating circumstances throughout the world, traditional Nordic folk outfit Wardruna decided now was not the time to be silent and headed into the studio to write and record a new song, "Lyfjaberg." The title translates to English as a 'healing-hill' or 'healing-mountain' and is known from Norse mythology and the Eddic poem Fjölsvinnsmál as a place of comfort and cure for the sick and sore who manage to climb the mountain and bear offerings at its shrines. Wardruna filmed a music video for "Lyfjaberg" that was filmed in the mountains of the island Tustna in Norway.
The band shot the video in early May, when suddenly winter decided to return with full strength, and they ended up wading in half a meter of snow for three days and nights. On many levels, the process of making of this video reflected the meaning of the song itself. They all had to climb a few of their inner mountains to get it done.
"The song expresses that climbing a tough mountain, both in reality and metaphorically, is a mental as well as a physical effort," shares founding member and composer Einar Selvik. "I have tried to write this journey up the mountain as one for the mind and spirit as much as the feet and body. Anything of true value, comes at a true cost."
Pre-order options for Kvitravn are available via digital download here. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) here.
Tracklisting (with translations):
"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)
"Kvitravn" (White Raven)
"Skugge" (Shadow)
"Grá" (Grey)
"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)
"Munin" (Memory)
"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)
"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)
"Ni" (Nine)
"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)
"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)
"Grá" video:
