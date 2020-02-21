WARDRUNA Release "Grá" Single And Music Video

Masterful Norwegian storytellers, Wardruna, will release their new album, Kvitravn (which translates to 'White Raven') on June 5 via By Norse Music in the US and Sony Music/Columbia Records (worldwide excl. US). The band have revealed the first new music, for the debut single "Grá" (which translates in English as 'grey') with a transcendent music video showcasing the meaningful expressions of Norse traditions that their music honors.

"'Grá' (Grey) is our song to the wolf," explains composer and founder Einar Selvik. "It speaks about the ancient bond and relationship between man and wolf. It seeks to address and acknowledge the cost and responsibility of being part of, and not above, nature.

"Once again, we were given the opportunity go to Finland and work with a beautiful and brave rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video was directed by our friend Tuukka Koski and his fantastic team at Koski Syväri."

Pre-order bundles for Kvitravn are now available here, and across all digital platforms here.

Wardruna have also announced plans for a solo North American tour launching this fall in Charlotte, NC on September 24 and concluding in Dallas, TX on October 20. Tickets on sale now.

Experience Wardruna live at one of the below dates.

September

24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theater

29 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

6 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

16 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)