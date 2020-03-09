WARDRUNA Share Kvitravn Album Tracklisting And Translations

Masterful Norwegian storytellers, Wardruna, will release their new album, Kvitravn (which translates to 'White Raven') on June 5 via By Norse Music in the US and Sony Music/Columbia Records (worldwide excl. US).

Following the release of the album's debut single, "Grá" - translating to 'grey' in English - and its transcendent music video which can be seen below, founder/composer Einar Selvik (ex-Gorgoroth) has revealed Kvitravn's tracklisting along with translations for each of the track's titles (see below).

"For those who want to search deeper into our songs, the upcoming album will contain complete lyrics along with English translations," reveals Einar. "When revealing the track list, it also makes sense to show the translations of the titles, so one potentially gets a better idea of the album's content."

Einer adds: "The power of words, poetry and abstract thinking as well as the ability to master them in various forms was highly regarded in the oral societies of the past. It is a trait that we feel should not be forgotten. Our lyrics are therefore an important layer to the music."

"Whether the given song is about traditions, spirituality, philosophy or other esoteric subjects, there should always be a potential of learning something," he explains. "Knowledge, yet knowledge that is not served as overly explained truths, but rather in abstract images and hints that inspire the listener to seek their own understanding--much like the way Old Norse poetry deals with esoteric matters."

Pre-order bundles for Kvitravn are now available here, and across all digital platforms here.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

"Grá" video:

Wardruna have also announced plans for a solo North American tour launching this fall in Charlotte, NC on September 24 and concluding in Dallas, TX on October 20. Tickets on sale now.

Experience Wardruna live at one of the below dates.

September

24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theater

29 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

6 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

16 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)