WARDRUNA To Release “Lyfjaberg” Single On June 5

When circumstances forced Nordic traditional folk outfit Wardruna to postpone the release of their upcoming album Kvitravn via By Norse Music in the U.S. and Sony Music / Columbia Records (worldwide excl. U.S.), it was clear to the band that they still wanted to release new music. Music and art can potentially carry great meaning in times of uncertainty so Wardruna decided that now was not the time to stay silent and headed straight back into creative mode and the studio to write and record the song "Lyfjaberg."

The Old Norse word 'Lyfjaberg' translates to English as 'healing-hill' or 'healing-mountain' and is known from Norse mythology and the Eddic poem Fjölsvinnsmál as "a place of comfort and cure for the sick and sore who manage to climb the mountain and bear offerings at the shrines there--a gift demands a gift in return."

Wardruna founding member and composer Einar Selvik comments: "The song expresses that climbing a tough mountain, both in reality and metaphorically, is a mental as well as a physical effort. I have tried to write this journey up the mountain as one for the mind and spirit as much as the feet and body. Anything of true value, comes at a true cost."

"Lyfjaberg" will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, June 5.

Pre-order options for Kvitravn are available via digital download here. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) here.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

"Grá" video:

North American tour dates listed below.

September

24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theater

29 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

6 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

16 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

