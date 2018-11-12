WARKINGS Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Sparta" Music Video

Warkings will soon release a music video for the new song "Sparta", featured on their upcoming Reborn album. Check out a teaser below:

Napalm Records will release Warkings' debut album, Reborn, on November 16th. Pre-order the album here.

The Warkings story: Four kings of war were knocking on Valhalla’s door to spend eternity in the realms of the gods. While waiting for admission, they told each other about the heroic deeds they survived in their lifetimes. Secretly listening to their stories, Odin decided that all living human beings on the Earth should know about these true stories of war and heroism. So he is about to send them back with the mission to spread the stories of their battles upon mankind. The Warkings were born and pure and unadulterated heavy metal became their religion.

Odin chose Napalm Records as the perfect platform for the Warkings to spread their stories. We were told to receive new information about these warriors every Wednesday from now on. To follow his order to spread their message, we launched the Warkings-Wednesday. On this day, we will bring Odin’s word to the world.

The first statement from the kings of war is short and not very concisely: “Ready your breakfast and eat hearty... because we‘re coming for you at the Warkings-Wednesday."

Tracklisting:

"Give Em War"

"Never Surrender"

"Hephaistos"

"Gladiator"

"Holy Storm"

"Battle Cry"

"Fire Falling Down"

"Sparta" (feat. The Butcher from Debauchery)

"The Last Battle"

"Die Flut" (Bonus Track)

"The Last Battle":

"Hephaistos" lyric video:

"Gladiator" video:

On Odin’s order, the Warkings will leave their sanctuary behind to return to the European battlefields! It will be a historical moment, when the four ancient warriors set their foot on the ground in Vienna after an absence for many centuries or even millenniums on December 8th.

In the beginning of 2019, especially the Viking will return to the lands of his forefathers and his own past. Accompanied by Amaranthe, the Warkings will return to the lands of ice and snow and wander through Scandinavia and parts of Germania and Belgica, today called the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.



Tour dates:

December (with Dragony, Illuminata, Titan Killer)

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

January (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

February (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

9 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

July

3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival