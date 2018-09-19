WARKINGS Premier Music Video For First Single "Gladiator"; Debut Album Details Revealed

Napalm Records will release Warkings' debut album, Reborn, on November 16th. A video for the first single, "Gladiator", has been released and can be seen below. Pre-order the album here.

"To all of you upstanding followers of the kings of war: Odin’s ambassadors arrived on planet earth to spread the stories of ancient wars and battles!," stated the label. "It’s the Tribune who is the first to raise his voice! He is a noble leader, versatile and determined on his fight for the Roman Empire. An impressive swordsman and his war chants command the Legions on the Battlefield!

The Tribune: "They give us steel…we give’ em blood. Morituri te salutant!!!"

“Gladiator” is a glorious glimpse of what you mortal beings will get, when the debut album Reborn will be released on November 16th. Recorded inside the endless halls of Valhalla, produced by Odin himself and mixed and mastered by our forefathers, who died honorably by the sword, this track will crush you all!



The Warkings story: Four kings of war were knocking on Valhalla’s door to spend eternity in the realms of the gods. While waiting for admission, they told each other about the heroic deeds they survived in their lifetimes. Secretly listening to their stories, Odin decided that all living human beings on the Earth should know about these true stories of war and heroism. So he is about to send them back with the mission to spread the stories of their battles upon mankind. The Warkings were born and pure and unadulterated heavy metal became their religion.

Odin chose Napalm Records as the perfect platform for the Warkings to spread their stories. We were told to receive new information about these warriors every Wednesday from now on. To follow his order to spread their message, we launched the Warkings-Wednesday. On this day, we will bring Odin’s word to the world.

The first statement from the kings of war is short and not very concisely: “Ready your breakfast and eat hearty... because we‘re coming for you at the Warkings-Wednesday."

Tracklisting:

"Give Em War"

"Never Surrender"

"Hephaistos"

"Gladiator"

"Holy Storm"

"Battle Cry"

"Fire Falling Down"

"Sparta" (feat. The Butcher from Debauchery)

"The Last Battle"

"Die Flut" (Bonus Track)

(Photo - Manuel 'Janus‘ Maier, Janus Photography)