WARKINGS Release "Making Of" Footage For "Sparta" Music Video

Napalm Records released Warkings' debut album, Reborn, on November 16th. Order the album here.

The band have released behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot for their "Sparta" music video. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

"Sparta" behind-the-scenes:

"Sparta" video:

Reborn album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Give Em War"

"Never Surrender"

"Hephaistos"

"Gladiator"

"Holy Storm"

"Battle Cry"

"Fire Falling Down"

"Sparta"

"The Last Battle"

"Die Flut" (Bonus Track)

"The Last Battle":

"Hephaistos" lyric video:

"Gladiator" video:

Tour dates:

December (with Dragony, Illuminata, Titan Killer)

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

January (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

February (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

9 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

July

3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival