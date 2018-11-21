WARKINGS Release "Making Of" Footage For "Sparta" Music Video
November 21, 2018, 31 minutes ago
Napalm Records released Warkings' debut album, Reborn, on November 16th. Order the album here.
The band have released behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot for their "Sparta" music video. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:
"Sparta" behind-the-scenes:
"Sparta" video:
Reborn album details below.
Tracklisting:
"Give Em War"
"Never Surrender"
"Hephaistos"
"Gladiator"
"Holy Storm"
"Battle Cry"
"Fire Falling Down"
"Sparta"
"The Last Battle"
"Die Flut" (Bonus Track)
"The Last Battle":
"Hephaistos" lyric video:
"Gladiator" video:
Tour dates:
December (with Dragony, Illuminata, Titan Killer)
8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
January (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)
31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje
February (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)
1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan
6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
8 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli
9 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis
11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
12 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin
13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
July
3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival