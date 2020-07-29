WARKINGS Release New Single And Video “Odin's Sons” Feat. THE QUEEN OF THE DAMNED

Spill their Blood, Sound the Horns!

Driving war drums pave the way for the Vikings’ return to the battlefield with untamed will and power. The horns call for the Warkings - and they answer with a force capable of ending the world as all mortals know it. With growling battle cries and the brutal vocals of the Queen Of The Damned, the Warkings withstand the bloodthirsty furor, in which the demons of the realms of obscurity seek revenge.

The mighty Warkings hail to the Northern Gods and rise above as “Odin’s Sons”, to leave none of their enemies unslain. This hard-hitting anthem pushes the march against the underworld ahead - Revenge is near!

Watch the video for "Odin's Sons" below:

Hell wants revenge...and the Warkings are ready for battle.

A new crusade arises from the sinister clutches of the underworld: The mighty Warkings enter the battleground and face ghoulish demons with a formidable weapon made of pure Heavy Metal. Join the clan of the reincarnated with the new full-length album, Revenge, to be released on July 31 via Napalm Records.

The opener “Freedom” initiates the valiant battle with folklore-like heroic elements coalescing with uncompromising heavy pieces. The Warkings’ swords are forged with iron riffs, thundering drums and emblematic, powerful vocals, as their epic hymn “Warriors“ and the death angel’s chant “Azrael“ prove with unmeasurable vigor.

Warkings - Revenge: Once, there were four ancient kings who gathered in the golden halls of Valhalla, a roman Tribune, a wild Viking, a noble Crusader and a martial Spartan. They were sent back to the living by the allfather himself to tell the stories of the epic battles they fought. It turned out to be a great time for the Warkings, striking the world with their battle hymns. Keen of new adventures they made their way through the land of the living. But as the fame of the four kings rose, the envy and hate of the Underworld grew.

When the four kings escaped from the realms of darkness, they stole their souls from the lords of the Underworld. In rage, bloodthirsty demons and warriors swarmed out to retrieve what belonged to them, seeking for revenge on those who betrayed them. But the kings strike back. Leading the constantly growing legion of their Warkings Warriors, they will enter the eternal fight against the darkness. Armed with new hymns and with a mighty battle cry, they will put themselves against the forces of the underworld.

Revenge will be available in the following formats:

- Digital album

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- Ltd Deluxe Box (incl. Jewel Case, Poster Flag, Patch, Pendant + WK Skull Emblem in every 10th Box) - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- 1LP Gatefold Red Vinyl (limited first edition)

Pre-order Revenge here.

Tracklisting:

"Freedom "

"Maximus"

"Warriors"

"Fight in the Shade"

"Odin's Sons" (featuring The Queen Of The Damned)

"Banners High"

"Mirror, Mirror"

"Azrael"

"Battle of Marathon"

"Warking"

"Sparta" (bonus track featuring The Queen Of The Damned)

“Maximus” video:

"Warriors" video:

Warkings are:

Tribune - Vocals

Crusader - Guitars

Spartan - Drums

Viking - Bass

(Photo - Schwaighofer Art)