WARPATH Launch Official Music Video For "St. Nihil"

Filthy Bastard Culture, the new album from thrash titans Warpath, will officially hit stores tomorrow, Friday, November 23rd, via Massacre Records. An official video for the new single, "St. Nihil", can be found below. For the video, Warpath once again teamed up with Spanish director Dani Moreno / Chaparra Entertainment.

Filthy Bastard Culture was mixed and mastered by Eike O. Freese at the Chameleon Studios, Chris Hergt took care of the album artwork. You can get the album here. It will be available on CD Digipak, limited vinyl LP, stream and download.

Tracklisting:

"The World Beyond" (Intro)

"Unbroken Soul"

"Back To Zero"

"Filthy Bastard Culture"

"Believe In Me"

"Into The Dark"

"Killing Fields"

"Below The Surface"

"F.U."

"Violent Starr"

"Slow Motion Violence"

"St. Nihil"

"Nebelkrähe" (Digipak Bonus)

"For The First Time" (Digipak Bonus)

"St. Nihil" video:

"Into The Dark" lyric video:

"F.U." video:

(Photo - Markus Erler)