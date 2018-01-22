WARPATH Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

After they split up in the mid-nineties, Warpath reunited in 2014. 2017 was the year of their first new record and a thrashing show inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival.

Professionally filmed video of the band's full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Reborn"

"I Don't Care"

"Against Everyone"

"Massive"

"Paranoia"

"Offensive Behaviour"

"Crossing"

"God Is Dead"