WARPATH Live At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
January 22, 2018, 5 hours ago
After they split up in the mid-nineties, Warpath reunited in 2014. 2017 was the year of their first new record and a thrashing show inside the Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival.
Professionally filmed video of the band's full performance is available for streaming below.
Setlist:
"Reborn"
"I Don't Care"
"Against Everyone"
"Massive"
"Paranoia"
"Offensive Behaviour"
"Crossing"
"God Is Dead"