WARRANT And Sweeney Racing Team Up For Northeast Run

Take a four time Late Model racing championship team and mix it together with a hard hitting, full out rock-n-roll quintet that has rocked generations for decades. Separately, the two generate energy from fans and provide some of the best entertainment around. Blended together, auto racing and rock-n-roll fit like a hand and glove. With guidance from Tyler Jett Motorsports Marketing, Sweeney Racing is proud to announce their 2019 marketing alliance with the band Warrant.

Formed in 1984 and with well over 10 million album sales spanning the last two and a half decades, Warrant came into the world spotlight when their debut album, Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich reached stardom. Consisting of band members Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Steven Sweet, Joey Allen and Robert Mason on lead vocals, they continue to tour worldwide and play in front of sold out crowds worldwide on a regular basis.

Well known for hits such as "Cherry Pie", "Heaven", "Down Boys", "Sometimes She Cries", "Uncle Tom’s Cabin" and many others, Warrant has a great and intense fan base, stretched around the globe. In their early days, the Los Angeles based group played regularly on the Sunset Strip and had to scratch, scrape and claw their way to make it in the business. Three and a half decades later they continue to perform and record regularly, giving multiple generations of fans a legitimate reason to rock.

Mike Sweeney of Nesquehoning, PA mainly pilots his #D11 Ford Performance Late Model at Mahoning Valley Speedway in Leighton, PA and Evergreen Raceway in Drums, PA. Although Sweeney has won a pair of championships at both facilities, he boasts the most over the accomplishments that the team as a whole has had over their years together in the division.

Just a few of those feats include 55 feature wins at Mahoning Valley Speedway alone. Combined with other tracks that he has competed on, he had back to back seasons where he was recognized by Area Auto Racing News as the top ranked Late Model racer in the northeast, He and the team were also featured in Dick Berggren's Speedway Illustrated.

For more information on Mike Sweeney and Sweeney Racing, visit sweeneyracing.com. For up to date information on Warrant, including tour dates, visit warrantrocks.com.