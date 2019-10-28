WARRANT - Behind-The-Scenes In Dallas; Video

Warrant's Dirty 30 Tour recently landed in Dallas, Texas at Glass Cactus. The band have released the new behind-the-scenes video below, stating: "Walk with our own Steven “Spermberg” Sweet as he chronicles our eventful and triumphant trip to and through Dallas, TX and a day seen through his watchful eyes! Sound check, show and after-party, a rocking good time was had by all at the Glass Cactus in Grapevine, Republic o’ Texas. We love our TX fans, who never disappoint!"

Warrant performs next on November 8 at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, MS. Find the band's tour itinerary here.