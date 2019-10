Warrant have released the video below, stating: “Another compilation cut together by our own Steven “Spielberg“ Sweet, chronicling our Daytona Biketoberfest gig at the Main St Station! We love a huge crowd of any type, and motorcycle riders and fans are no exception - what an audience and vibe! Huge thanks to all!"

Warrant performs next on October 26 at Glass Cactus in Grapevine, TX. Find the band's tour itinerary here.