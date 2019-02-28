WARRANT Drummer STEVEN SWEET Beats Prostate Cancer

Last November it was announced that Warrant drummer Steven Sweet had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He has now revealed that he has beaten the disease.

Replying to a fan question on his Facebook page, asking if he's back on tour, Sweet replies, "My first date back (Cancer Free!) will be March 15th, so I’ll see ya there!"

Warrant performs next on March 15th at Gas Monkey Live! in Dallas, Texas. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.