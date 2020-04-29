WARRANT Frontman ROBERT MASON Performs "God Bless America"; Video

Warrant have released the new video below, featuring frontman Robert Mason performing "God Bless America" from his home in Arizona.

A message states: "Shout out to all our healthcare and essential workers #GodBlessAmerica. Thanks for the support @PBR... If you know someone that is battling for us like a doctor, nurse, truck driver, waitress etc., please share with them and share this video on your page for all of us. Thinking about you all! WarrantRocks.com #BeSafeAmerica We'll get through this and back to LIVE Warrant rock shows soon!"

Warrant guitarist Erik Turner and his son, Noah, recently performed "God Bless America" from quarantine. You can watch the clip below: