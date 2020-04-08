WARRANT Frontman ROBERT MASON Plays Game Of "Rock & Tell" With AXS TV's Katie Daryl; Video

AXS TV has released this new video, featuring a game of “rock” and tell with host Katie Daryl and Robert Mason of Warrant.

Last week, Warrant shared the video below, stating: "Our very own rock n roll quarantine brother, Robert Mason playing a song for y’all... from a safe social distance! 'U In My Life' from our Louder Harder Faster CD. Screaming and streaming everywhere they play kick ass music 🎶😜 Stay Home, Safe and Healthy! We are #flatteningthecurve" 🇺🇸💪🏼