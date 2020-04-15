WARRANT Guitarist ERIK TURNER And Son Perform Acoustic Version Of THE NEIGHBOURHOOD's "Cry Baby"; Video

Currently in lockdown, Warrant guitarist Erik Turner and his son Noah performed an acoustic version of The Neighbourhood's "Cry Baby".

Says Erik: "We Warrant’s hope y’all are doing good in quarantine world and making the best of it. We can’t wait to rock with you again!"

Madison Lane, the daughter of late Warrant frontman Jani Lane, has recorded a cover of the band's song "Stronger Now", taken from the group's 1995 album, Untraphobic. She has issued the following message via Bandcamp, where the song is available. Check out the player at the bottom of the page.

Madison: "I was asked to sing at the UNC Kenan Flagler graduation ceremony on behalf of the Shuford Program in Entrepreneurship this coming May, and I was honored, excited, and nervous. The song I chose was one my favorite songs of my dad’s called “Stronger Now”. At the time, I felt that it related well to all of us enduring the ups and downs of becoming adults throughout college and learning to navigate this crazy life—a bittersweet ode to end our college experience.

Unfortunately, this pandemic halted my ability to not only perform this song, but for us to even have a graduation ceremony, to do all of our 'lasts' before graduating, to go on the many trips we all had planned. In essence, this has brought immense change to our lives, but it’s up to us to make the most of this and come out on the other side stronger, rather than let it consume us.

In light of this, I feel more obligated than ever to release this song. Art and music are forms of expression that are timeless, dependable, and allow us to come together, to be inspired, to escape from what’s overwhelming us, and to see things from a different perspective. As a society, we’re having to dig deep and get uncomfortable in order to combat this virus, but once this is finally over, we’ll be so much stronger.

All of the proceeds will go towards Nourish NC to provide meals for the children that are being impacted by the coronavirus right now."