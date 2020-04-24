WARRANT Guitarist ERIK TURNER And Son Perform "God Bless America"; Video

Warrant have issued the new video below, along with this message:

"Thank you PBR for inviting us to be a part of your appreciation for all the people on the front lines. Warrant has always been honoured to be a part of the the PBR events and team! Erik Turner’s son Noah has been lucky enough to sing the National Anthem opening for a few PBR events! Here is a gratitude song going out to the world! Can’t wait to rock everyone’s socks off soon! Here’s a clip of 'God Bless America' with Erik Turner and his 19 year old son, Noah Turner."