WARRANT Guitarist ERIK TURNER Looks Back On "Auditioning" For MEGADETH - "I Met DAVE MUSTAINE, We Talked, And That Was It; I Never Got Past That"

Warrant guitarist Erik Turned recently guested on The Chuck Shute Podcast. During the interview, found below, Turner discusses working with former Guns N' Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin, auditioning for Megadeth. opening for Mötley Crüe on the Dr. Feelgood tour, the 30th Anniversaries of the Cherry Pie and Dog Eat Dog albums, and more.

On auditioning for Megadeth

Turner: "When I was 16, there was a paper called The Recycler in Orange County, and there was an ad in there. I had never heard of Metallica at the time, but it says ex-Metallica guitarist forming new band, Megadeth, inquire if you're interested. So I contacted Dave (Mustaine) through the paper, the phone or whatever. And I went down I think it was Huntington Beach, and it was his mom's apartment or something there that he was staying at. I don't know whose, I think it was his mom. I don't know, I could be wrong. But anyways, I met Dave, we talked, and that was it. I never got past that... Audition is to the next level of actually jamming with. But, years laterr we lived in the same apartment building in Sherman Oaks. I would see him at different places and say hi. And I reminded him of that story. And yeah, he's always been super cool to me."

Turner and his son, Noah, recently performed a quarantine acoustic cover of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance". Check out the video below.

"We Warrant's can’t wait to rock with you again and hope that y’all are doing great," states a message.