WARRANT Guitarist JOEY ALLEN - "'Cherry Pie' Not Indicative Of The Band’s Catalogue"

In episode 44 of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, Warrant guitarist Joey Allen reflects on “Cherry Pie” 30 years later, digs deep into the 1992 album Dog Eat Dog, and lots more. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows.

About the Cherry Pie 30th Anniversary Tour being cancelled by Covid 19.

"We got into this business because we love music and we are fans of music. Now our whole goal is to go out there and play and for people to have a good time, and there is nothing about having a good time if you get sick. The most important thing for us is just to wait and see what goes on. Right now we don’t have any large outstanding plans to tour. We definitely are not going go out there and be the first guiena pigs. Cherry Pie turns 30 in September, so hopefully 2021 will be a good year for us. The most important thing is the health of our fans, our crew, and everyone involved. Could you imagine... you made it through the '80s, you made it through the '90s and you go out on tour to celebrate 30 years and you catch a virus and you die?"

Looking back on Cherry Pie.

"We can’t fathom that Cherry Pie is 30 years old. It’s definitely in the top three of our catalogue for me. It was so successful and it had so many great songs on there like 'Mr. Rainmaker', 'Sure Feels Good To Me', and 'Uncle Tom’s Cabin'. The songwriting was killer. The song 'Cherry Pie' has a catchy riff, it is what it is. It’s not indicative of what the band’s catalogue is. It’s a lot of fun and there’s no excuses for a hit song!"

On Dog Eat Dog.

"That was the first album (for the original lineup) that we just did for ourselves. The songwriting was darker for sure. We just wanted to get heavier. We always thought we were a heavier band live than what translated on those first two records. Jani wrote some heavier material, we worked with a different producer, it just had a different vibe. That’s one of my favorites for sure. I did all the guitar solos and worked really hard on that one with (producer) Michael Waegner and the band. Even though it only went Gold and didn’t go Double Platinum like the first two, it was a lot more fun to make because it was for the love of music."

On Jani Lane.

"Lane was a prolific songwriter. When he was at the top of his game, he was amazing. In my eyes, because I knew the guys in the other bands, he was a better singer and a better songwriter by far. A lot of it just had to do with timing."





On leaving the band in the mid 90’s

It wasn’t that I hated the band or anyone in the band. It was just self preservation. I was partying hard and I was going through a lot of crap. After about a year I got straightened out and got into private business. That was the best thing I ever did.





On Ultraphobic

I haven’t heard any of the Warrant albums I’m not on. When I bailed, I bailed!





