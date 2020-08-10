WARRANT Members Tell The Story Of Power Ballad "Heaven", Discuss Late Frontman JANI LANE; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Today we go in-depth on 'Heaven' from the multi-platinum band Warrant. The classic hair metal power ballad from 1989. The magnetic song went to #2 in the fall of '89, kept out of the number one spot by Milli Vanilli’s 'Girl I’m Gonna Miss You'. I remember as a kid trying to will this song to number one, rooting for it every week. Warrant co-founding member and guitarist Erik Turner and lead guitarist Joey Allan give us the insight on the song’s origin and also talk about lead singer and songwriter, the late Jani Lane. Here is Eric and Joey with the story."

(Photo - Tony Mottram)