WARRANT - New Album Title Revealed

January 23, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock robert mason warrant

The debut episode of The Rock Brigade Podcast, hosted by Classic Rock Revisited founder Jeb Wright along with James Rozell, features in-depth interviews with Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Warrant frontman Robert Mason, and all-female AC/DC tribute band ThundHerStruck drummer Stephanie Leigh .

At approximately the 27-minute mark of the 65 minute podcast, which can be enjoyed via the YouTube clip below, Warrant vocalist Robert Mason reveals the follow-up to 2011's Rockaholic will be called Louder, Harder, Faster. And then adds, "Unless the record company says 'Fuck you'."

Catch Warrant live in concert:

February
23 - ShoWare Center - Kent, WA  
 
March
4 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL  
17 - The Arena at Southeastern Kentucky Agricultural Expo Complex - Corbin, KY  

April
28 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD 

 

