WARRANT - New Album Title Revealed

The debut episode of The Rock Brigade Podcast, hosted by Classic Rock Revisited founder Jeb Wright along with James Rozell, features in-depth interviews with Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Warrant frontman Robert Mason, and all-female AC/DC tribute band ThundHerStruck drummer Stephanie Leigh .

At approximately the 27-minute mark of the 65 minute podcast, which can be enjoyed via the YouTube clip below, Warrant vocalist Robert Mason reveals the follow-up to 2011's Rockaholic will be called Louder, Harder, Faster. And then adds, "Unless the record company says 'Fuck you'."

Catch Warrant live in concert:

February

23 - ShoWare Center - Kent, WA



March

4 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

17 - The Arena at Southeastern Kentucky Agricultural Expo Complex - Corbin, KY

April

28 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD