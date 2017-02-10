WARRANT Records Cover Of MERLE HAGGARD's “I Think I'll Just Stay Here And Drink”; Audio Streaming

Billboard is reporting that Warrant have formed a new partnership with the Professional Bull Riders that includes a remake of the classic Merle Haggard song, "I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink”, as the organization's new "party anthem.

The venture will include a new video, concerts and band appearances at various PRB events. The song will also appear on Warrant's next album Louder Harder Faster, due out in April.

"During the 2016 PBR World Finals, we were fortunate to have Warrant headline Saturday night in Toshiba Plaza, and they put on an incredible show for our fans," said Sean Gleason, the CEO of PBR in a statement. "When we found out the band are PBR fans, we jumped at the chance to work together on a custom music project and to make them a featured act during the 2017 season.”

Listen to the new song below, and read the full story at Billboard.com.

(Photo - Stephen Jensen/F3 Studios)