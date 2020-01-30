WARRANT - "Sure Feels Good To Me" Featured In Walmart Super Bowl TV Commercial

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, February 2nd in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium. Often as exciting as the championship football game itself, are the ultra high-budget commercials that premier during the television broadcast.

Walmart has tapped Warrant's "Sure Feels Good To Me" as the intro music to their 2020 Super Bowl commercial, dubbed Famous Visitors.

A synopsis reads: The most famous visitors in the universe are coming to Walmart. They come in peace. They also come for groceries and beyond. Walmart Pickup. It’s out-of-this-world convenience. Save Money. Live Better.

Enjoy the uncut extended version of Walmart’s galaxy-famous commercial, Famous Visitors.

"Sure Feels Good To Me" initially appeared on Warrant's 1990 album Cherry Pie, which peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200. It features the late Jani Lane on vocals.