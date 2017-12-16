WARREL DANE - Brazil's RedeTV Posts Last Public Performance

Warrel Dane, the legendary vocalist of Sanctuary and Nevermore, passed away on December 13th, having suffered a heart attack in São Paulo, Brazil. Dane was in Brazil working on his second solo album, Shadow Work.

Dane and Brazilian guitarists Johnny Moraes and Thiago Oliveira participated in the live show Sonoridades from Brazil’s RedeTV!, on November 30th, on one of the biggest television channels in Brazil. This was Dane's last public performance,The presenters Mauricio "Java" and Gabriela Di França talked about the recordings of Dane's new album Shadow Work, the shows in Brazil, and other curiosities.



Watch the presentation below.





The program paid homage to the singer on his Facebook page:



"Historical moment for Sonoridades and for all who passed through the program on this day (30/11). Warrel Dane was our interviewed room. An interesting guy, full of nuances, manias ... but at the time that needed more to attend, not only magnified the Sonorities, but also shuddered everyone in the studio.



This edition - unique, rare and simple, has 40 minutes. The whole program had 55 minutes. It's these 40 mins that paid off and showed Warrel the way he should be remembered. Unique, visceral ...



Once again, the Sonoridades team would like to send a warm hug and all our affection to Warrel's family, friends, musicians - Johnny Moraes, Thiago Oliveira, Fabio Carito, Marcus Dotta - to Tiago Claro, who was his producer here in the country , the people who were recording the album - Wagner Meirinho, Roy Z - and to the press media Luciano Piantonni and Thiago Rahal Mauro. May the sun shine on you after this storm."

Dane's bandmates past and present, as well as former tour mates, have taken to social media to express their sadness at losing him.

Rest In Peace Warrel. I will always cherish the good times we had together. A post shared by Jeff Loomis Official (@jeffloomis1) on Dec 13, 2017 at 12:01pm PST







Lenny Rutledge (Sanctuary): "Today I wake up to the news that Warrel Dane has died. I don’t even know what to say. My friend, brother and musical companion for over 30 years has passed away. I’m in total shock right now. I’m sorry for any close family or friends that had to hear the news on Facebook."

Björn Strid (Soilwork): "Rest in Peace, Warrel Dane. Peter Wichers once said said it best: He’s a fantastic singer but an even better poet. I can only agree. Our first real European Tour with Soilwork, was together with Nevermore in 2001. So many great memories and heartfelt conversations I had with Warrel on that tour (I’m sure I was not the only one). I also recall being very inspired just by hearing his voice on the soundchecks on that tour. The sports arena in Tirgu Mures, Romania, sticks out. He will truly be missed."

Curran Murphy (ex-Nevermore): "Me in 1997 on The Politics Of Ecstasy tour. This was my first time in Europe and the start of my music career. I know where I come from and how lucky I was to play guitar for this band, I worked very hard to be worthy of these four talented musicians. My heart breaks looking at this frozen moment. Thank you Vicky Heßl for this pic."

According to Brazil's UOL, Dane's guitarist, Johnny Moraes, says he was with Warrel when he began to feel bad around midnight.

"He tonight had a heart attack. It was in the flat where he stayed for the recording of the record, when it happened. I got to do cardiac massage, we called the SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service), who arrived very fast, but when they arrived, he had already died," said Johnny.

According to the guitarist, Dane already suffered from health problems. "His health was already very weak because of diabetes and his problems with alcoholism. He was already facing many health problems."

The report reveals that Warrel Dane had a long-standing relationship with the Brazilians, not only because of the shows. Since 2014 he has been recruiting Brazilian musicians to do some solo touring. Since Nevermore dissolved, he went on to do two European tours with the Brazilian musicians and then decided to record the new album with them.

Dane released his first solo album, Praises To The War Machine, in 2008. Now, he was already in the advanced stages of the recordings for his new album

"The record had almost all the instruments completed and we started to record the voice. Much of it was done," said Johnny. The musicians are already thinking about how to use the material for a posthumous tribute. "Maybe we can count on guests. But there's nothing official about it."

BraveWords offer our condolences to Warrel's family and friends. Stay tuned for further updates on this situation.