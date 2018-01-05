WARREL DANE Memorial Event To Be Streamed Live This Sunday

Sanctuary/Nevermore legend Warrle Dane passed away on Wednesday, December 13th in São Paulo, Brazil at the age 56, having suffered a heart attack. In honor of Warrel, his beloved Seattle family are holding an informal community wide gathering, offering everyone who felt touched by his life, in any way, to share the grief of this loss and the joy of his sweet memory.

The event will be held this Sunday, January 7th at Studio Seven (110 S. Horton Street) in Seattle, Washington. TopLeft TV will film and live videostream the event worldwide beginning at 4 PM, PST.