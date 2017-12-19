WARREL DANE - Memorial Fund Launched To Bring Late SANCTUARY / NEVERMORE Singer Home To Seattle

"On behalf of friends and family of the Sanctuary camp we are bringing Warrel home to Seattle," reads a message at the GoFundMe page for the Warrel Dane Memorial Fund. Dane passed away at 48, having suffered a heart attack on Wednesday, December 13th in São Paulo, Brazil.

"On Wednesday, December 13th the world lost an amazing human. Our dear friend Warrel Dane, who achieved fame with the bands Sanctuary and Nevermore, passed away of a heart attack in São Paulo, Brazil while recording what was to be his second solo album.

"Warrel had a one of a kind voice. The highs, the lows, the grit, the charm… he had it all. His smile, infectious energy, and incredibly kind heart will forever be in our memories. Warrel meant so much to so many.

"In the wake of this unexpected loss, the expenses to bring him home for a proper memorial service is quite high. Currently, his monies are not accessible and this fund will be used by family members to cover the costs associated with transporting him home and final burial expenses.

"Any donations will be greatly appreciated." - Sanctuary, friends and family

In honor of Warrel, his beloved Seattle family are holding an informal community wide gathering, offering everyone who felt touched by his life, in any way, to share the grief of this loss and the joy of his sweet memory.

Sunday, January 7th

Studio Seven

110 S. Horton Street

Seattle, WA 98134

Times: TBD