WARRIOR SOUL Frontman KORY CLARKE On 80's Glam Metal Scene - "It’s Kind Of A Guilty Pleasure For Me To Listen To Stupid Hollywood Crap"; Audio

Warrior Soul singer Kory Clarke is featured in the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast. Listen below and read a few excerpts below.

When asked about the latest Warrior Soul album, Rock N Roll Disease: "Wear face masks, wash your hands..you don’t want to end up in a hospital room with a hazmat guy looking at you, sticking a needle in you. No...It’s a killer rock record man. I worked with a lot of good guys out of Chicago on that record. I decided to back off the vocal effects and just go straight in your face with this kinda stuff. The two recent records have been really cranked and in your face."

His thoughts about the 80’s glam metal scene: "It’s kinda a guilty pleasure for me to listen to stupid Hollywood crap. It’s fun, it was a time period. It just dragged on a little too long, that’s why I created Warrior Soul. I could see the writing on the wall when “She’s my Cherry Pie” came out. I said that’s enough of this. I still love Ratt and I like Motley Crue to certain extent. The stuff was good, it just dragged on a bit. Then came Warrior Soul, Nirvana, Soundgarden - we just changed it up a bit. We went to a more blues, Sabbath based sort of feel. We got out of that “Hot Rod Kickstart Your Heart” stuff, it was just time to move on."

On who killed the hair metal genre: "I wish they would have killed themselves all together. When things go on too long, you can feel it. You have another bunch of guys dressing up like chicks, talking about stupid crap. Emotional songs about their girlfriends. You can only take that so long. As we got into the 90’s, it was time to look at what was going on in the country as far as the people who aren’t beautiful, kind of kicked down. Instead of making them worship you, bring them up and make them feel cool. That’s the way I approached the first album. It was time for change, and a lot of us in the music industry at that time brought the change on pretty strongly."

On touring with Queensrÿche in 1991: "Everything was cool when we were in Canada. Then I went to Boston Gardens. I did the spoken word piece 'Four More Years'. I ended with my finger in the air saying 'Fuck Bush!' The audience was stunned. When I stopped my band was so scared. Instead of going into the next song they just stood there looking at each other. So some guy screams 'Fuck You”'to me. Then I go 'Fuck You Republican Scumbag' and then the whole place erupted! They were throwing shit, it was amazing! I just walked off stage. You know, Republicans are a rough crowd, they like some stupid shit let me tell ya! I fucking hate Republicans! Queensrÿche were fucking pussies dude. I mean Geoff Tate was pretty cool though. Ah, we had some fun."