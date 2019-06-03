WARRIOR SOUL Frontman KORY CLARKE Says New Album Is About "Being Addicted To Rock 'N' Roll"

Warrior Soul, the band fronted by legendary singer Kory Clarke, will release their new album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease, on June 7 via Livewire/Cargo Records. The album is the follow-up to last year’s Back On The Lash release. Clarke recently spoke with Total Rock Radio about the album. Check out the interview below.

Clarke: "This album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease, the same way back on 'Back On The Lash' was a drinking album, Rock 'N' Roll Disease is just being addicted to rock 'n' roll and every song has a rock 'n' roll chorus or a theme or something to it."

The album was produced by Kory Clarke and Adam Arling. Mixed and mastered by Miguel Martins and engineered by Adam Arling. Album artwork was made by Mark Procter.

Tracklisting:

"Up The Dose"

"Rock 'N' Roll Disease"

"Off My Face"

"Melt Down"

"Rock On"

"War Ride Children"

"Going Mental"

"After The Show"