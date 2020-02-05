Was EXODUS Singer Steve "Zetro" Souza Sad To See SLAYER’s Final Show? “Not For Me, To Be Honest With You”

It’s been nearly six years (2014) since the return of Exodus singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and the studio album, Blood In, Blood Out, meanwhile fans are wondering what’s next. For leader Gary Holt, it was Slayer guitar duties until late last year, which meant the rest of Exodus - with blessings and all - kinda put life on hold.

In a brand new interview with BraveWords, Zetro talks about the return of Holt and how the Exodus band AND brand gained notoriety throughout the world while Slayer was saying their last goodbyes. In an excerpt from the chat you will see soon, we ask the singer if it was a sad moment when he saw Slayer for the final time?

“Not for me, to be honest with you," says Zetro. "I wanted him back where he belongs, so that we could continue our career. As sad as I was - because I am the hugest Slayer fan in the world - I was so glad he’s back with us now and we can move forward. What do you think the four of us (Zetro, drummer Tom Hunting, guitarist Lee Altus and bassist Jack Gibson) have been thinking? He's been the main songwriter and the only guy that's been on every record. The musical direction is all Gary, it's all his riffage. Exodus is him, so how are we going to do it without him? We can play it with another guy, we can bring another guy in to simulate it. We couldn't do Exodus without Gary, it doesn't make any sense. But this is what we are, this is what we've been since we were little kids. When I met him he was 17 or 18, I was just a fan and friends with Exodus. Baloff was the singer then. But I knew these people.”

