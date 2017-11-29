WATAIN Announce 2018 North American Tour Dates; DESTRÖYER 666 To Support

Swedish black metal legends Watain have announced plans to conquer audiences across North America in early 2018 as they embark on a headlining tour next winter featuring direct support from Deströyer 666.

Says Watain: "We are very pleased to announce our eager return to the North American continent with Triden Wolf Eclipse. The two Black Metal Warfare tours of 2015 clearly showed us the ever growing hunger and force of our American crowd, so with a new album out and the addition of none less than the mighty Deströyer 666 to the bill, this should turn into something legendary! A proud hail to all our North American supporters, see you in February, joined in morbid ecstasy and raw fucking power!"

Tour dates:

February

23 - Montreal, QC - Le National

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

March

2 - Chicago, IL - Metro

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

5 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

9 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

10 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

16 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

23 - Atlanta , GA - Heaven

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

25 - TBD

27 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

29 - Philadelphia, P - TLA

30 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Watain’s new studio album, Trident Wolf Eclipse, will be released on January 5th. The album will be available as LP, Standard CD, limited CD Digipak, digitally as well as in a limited deluxe box set of 3,000 copies. Check the links below for detailed information on the different formats and their content. The album is also available in a variation of different vinyl colours from selected mail order/retail stores.

"After 20 years of carving our own path through and out of the world, Trident Wolf Eclipse feels like a worthy point of arrival indeed. One of power and force, shining a new harsh light upon all that has been, those that perished along the way, the life altering struggle and triumphant ecstasy of Watain. Trident Wolf Eclipse is however not about the past, nor the future, it is about here and now, and we sincerely look forward to show you all what that implies. To all those that are as impatient as we are for that day to come; Thank you for your unending support and see you soon." - Watain, October 31, the year of our Lord 2017

The “Nuclear Alchemy” single (released as 7” and digitally) is available now. Order your copy from CM Distro or the band's own merchandise store Wolf Wear. This release is strictly limited to 2,000 copies.

Pre-order Trident Wolf Eclipse via the following links:

- Century Media mailorder and others

- Official Watain merchandise store

Trident Wolf Eclipse tracklisting:

“Nuclear Alchemy”

“Sacred Damnation”

“Teufelsreich”

“Furor Diabolicus”

“A Throne Below”

“Ultra (Pandemoniac)”

“Towards The Sanctuary”

“The Fire Of Power”

“Nuclear Alchemy” video:

Watain will celebrate the release of their forthcoming new album with a series of selected release shows on the following dates:

January

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken (Sold Out)

10 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

12 - London, England - The Dome

13 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

(Photo - Sara Gewalt)