WATAIN Frontman ERIK DANIELSSON Says French Black Metal Audiences Are "Wilder And More Violent" Than Other Countries In Europe; Video

In the new video below, Erik Danielsson - frontman for Swedish black metal legends Watain - talks with Duke TV about the band’s new album Trident Wolf Eclipse, contrast between the musicians’ secluded lives and touring, the band’s use of blood and fire onstage, and their French black metal audience.

Trident Wolf Eclipse will be available on January 5th as LP, Standard CD, limited CD Digipak, digitally as well as in a limited deluxe box set of 3,000 copies. Check the links below for detailed information on the different formats and their content. The album is also available in a variation of different vinyl colours from selected mail order/retail stores.

Pre-order Trident Wolf Eclipse via the following links:

- Century Media mailorder and others

- Official Watain merchandise store

Trident Wolf Eclipse tracklisting:

“Nuclear Alchemy”

“Sacred Damnation”

“Teufelsreich”

“Furor Diabolicus”

“A Throne Below”

“Ultra (Pandemoniac)”

“Towards The Sanctuary”

“The Fire Of Power”

"Sacred Damnation" lyric video:

“Nuclear Alchemy” video:

Watain will celebrate the release of their forthcoming new album with a series of selected release shows on the following dates:

January

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken (Sold Out)

10 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

11 - London, England - The Dome (Sold Out)

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

13 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

Watain have announced plans to conquer audiences across North America as they embark on a headlining tour featuring direct support from Deströyer 666.

Says the band: "We are very pleased to announce our eager return to the North American continent with Triden Wolf Eclipse. The two Black Metal Warfare tours of 2015 clearly showed us the ever growing hunger and force of our American crowd, so with a new album out and the addition of none less than the mighty Deströyer 666 to the bill, this should turn into something legendary! A proud hail to all our North American supporters, see you in February, joined in morbid ecstasy and raw fucking power!"

Tour dates:

February

23 - Montreal, QC - Le National

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

March

2 - Chicago, IL - Metro

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

4 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

5 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

7 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

9 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

10 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

16 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

21 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

23 - Atlanta , GA - Heaven

24 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

25 - TBD

27 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger<

28 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

29 - Philadelphia, P - TLA

30 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre