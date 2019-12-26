WATAIN Frontman ERIK DANIELSSON - "Watain Is Very Much Our Daily Life; It's Very Much What We Are"

Heavy New York caught up with Erik Danielsson of the almighty Watain to talk about the record cycle for Trident Wolf Eclipse, playing their material live, the meaning of the music, songwriting and much more. Check out the interview below.

Danielsson: "The way we have chosen to do Watain has been a very immersive one. Watain is very much our daily life, it's very much what we are, especially in a situation like this on tour, there's no gaps between our personal lives and Watain, really. So, with that being said, being in this world constantly with everything that implies, also can keep you in a creatively kind of a focused state of mind, I would say. What I guess I'm trying to say is that no, I don't really need to go on a vacation to write a song. I'm right there in it all the time, it's more a matter of perhaps finding a sort of vacuum situation where you're able to focus on just creating, I think that's very important to me. I don't take up a guitar on the bus and write new music, I don't really do that. I do that in a more solitary space, in a confined space together with the other guys."

Watain’s latest studio album, Trident Wolf Eclipse, was released on January 5th, 2018.

"After 20 years of carving our own path through and out of the world, Trident Wolf Eclipse feels like a worthy point of arrival indeed. One of power and force, shining a new harsh light upon all that has been, those that perished along the way, the life altering struggle and triumphant ecstasy of Watain. Trident Wolf Eclipse is however not about the past, nor the future, it is about here and now, and we sincerely look forward to show you all what that implies. To all those that are as impatient as we are for that day to come; Thank you for your unending support and see you soon." - Watain, October 31, the year of our Lord 2017

The video for “Nuclear Alchemy” can been viewed below.

Trident Wolf Eclipse tracklisting:

“Nuclear Alchemy”

“Sacred Damnation”

“Teufelsreich”

“Furor Diabolicus”

“A Throne Below”

“Ultra (Pandemoniac)”

“Towards The Sanctuary”

“The Fire Of Power”

“Nuclear Alchemy” video:

(Photo - Sara Gewalt)