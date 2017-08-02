WATAIN To Release New Album In January; Release Tour Announced

Swedish black metal outfit Watain have announced that they will release their new full-length album on January 5th, 2018.

The band have also announced an album release tour, which will include the following dates:

January

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Venue TBA

10 - Berlin, Germany - Venue TBA

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Venue TBA

12 - London, England - Venue TBA

13 - Paris, France - Venue TBA

Stay tuned for details on the band’s new album, coming soon.