WATAIN To Release New Album In January; Release Tour Announced

August 2, 2017, 10 minutes ago

Swedish black metal outfit Watain have announced that they will release their new full-length album on January 5th, 2018.

The band have also announced an album release tour, which will include the following dates:

January
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Venue TBA
10 - Berlin, Germany - Venue TBA
11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Venue TBA
12 - London, England - Venue TBA
13 - Paris, France - Venue TBA

Stay tuned for details on the band’s new album, coming soon.

