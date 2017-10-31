WATAIN To Release Trident Wolf Eclipse Album In January; “Nuclear Alchemy” Music Video Streaming

Watain’s new studio album, Trident Wolf Eclipse, will be released on January 5th. The pre-sale starts today. The album will be available as LP, Standard CD, limited CD Digipak, digitally as well as in a limited deluxe box set of 3,000 copies. Check the links below for detailed information on the different formats and their content. The album is also available in a variation of different vinyl colours from selected mail order/retail stores.

"After 20 years of carving our own path through and out of the world, Trident Wolf Eclipse feels like a worthy point of arrival indeed. One of power and force, shining a new harsh light upon all that has been, those that perished along the way, the life altering struggle and triumphant ecstasy of Watain. Trident Wolf Eclipse is however not about the past, nor the future, it is about here and now, and we sincerely look forward to show you all what that implies. To all those that are as impatient as we are for that day to come; Thank you for your unending support and see you soon." - Watain, October 31, the year of our Lord 2017

The “Nuclear Alchemy” single (released as 7” and digitally) is available as of today. Order your copy from CM Distro or the band's own merchandise store Wolf Wear. This release is strictly limited to 2,000 copies.

The brand new video for “Nuclear Alchemy” can been viewed below. Pre-order Trident Wolf Eclipse via the following links:

- Century Media mailorder and others

- Official Watain merchandise store

Trident Wolf Eclipse tracklisting:

“Nuclear Alchemy”

“Sacred Damnation”

“Teufelsreich”

“Furor Diabolicus”

“A Throne Below”

“Ultra (Pandemoniac)”

“Towards The Sanctuary”

“The Fire Of Power”

“Nuclear Alchemy” video:

Watain will celebrate the release of their forthcoming new album with a series of selected release shows on the following dates:

January

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken (Sold Out)

10 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

12 - London, England - The Dome

13 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

(Photo - Sara Gewalt)