WATAIN To Tour Europe With Support From ROTTING CHRIST, PROFANATICA
June 15, 2018, an hour ago
Watain will return to European stages in autumn 2018. With the release of their latest album, the band has continued their way into their own unique abyss where lawless and violent magic clashes madly with stern black metal tradition. Now it is time to present songs like “Nuclear Alchemy” or “Towards The Sanctuary” to the fans who have been patiently waiting for the band to return in all their morbid, bloodsoaked glory.
Supported by the mighty Rotting Christ and the black metal veterans of legendary Profanatica, Watain's Trident’s Curse tour is bound to set the world ablaze in ecstacy and raw black metal power.
Tour dates:
November
2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
4 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Zug, Switzerland - Chollerhalle
11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
12 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
15 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club
16 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
17 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
18 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
22 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
23 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
(Photo - Ester Segarra)