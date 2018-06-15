WATAIN To Tour Europe With Support From ROTTING CHRIST, PROFANATICA

Watain will return to European stages in autumn 2018. With the release of their latest album, the band has continued their way into their own unique abyss where lawless and violent magic clashes madly with stern black metal tradition. Now it is time to present songs like “Nuclear Alchemy” or “Towards The Sanctuary” to the fans who have been patiently waiting for the band to return in all their morbid, bloodsoaked glory.

Supported by the mighty Rotting Christ and the black metal veterans of legendary Profanatica, Watain's Trident’s Curse tour is bound to set the world ablaze in ecstacy and raw black metal power.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

4 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

6 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

7 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Zug, Switzerland - Chollerhalle

11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

12 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

15 - Madrid, Spain - Chango Club

16 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

17 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

18 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

20 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

22 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

23 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

24 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

25 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

(Photo - Ester Segarra)