Watch ALAN PARSONS Discuss "One Note Symphony" From New Album The Secret

In the vifeo below, the legendary Alan Parsons along with singer Todd Cooper discuss the making of the song "One Note Symphony":





The Secret is available on CD, CD + DVD Audio Deluxe Edition (DVD includes Stereo Hi Definition Mix and 5.1 Surround Audio Mix), LP (Standard & Color), limited edition Box Set, and Digital. Box Set includes CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 180g Gatefold Vinyl, the rare "LiveSpan" 2CD set, exclusive T-shirt (size: XL for US retailers, L for all European retailers), Poster, Numbered Lithograph (album cover).

Alan and Frontiers' relationship began in 2010 when the label released Eye 2 Eye - Live In Madrid. They have kept in close contact since, with the ultimate goal to release another album together. Alan wanted it to be a really special album and only recently have the right plans and ideas fallen into place where Alan felt ready to enter the studio to record what he had in mind.

Parsons previously revealed that The Secret, "will include musical and lyrical themes that are very close to my heart and my own interests and passions."

Tracklisting:

"The Sorcerer’s Apprentice" (Instrumental)

"Miracle" (Lead Vocal: Jason Mraz)

"As Lights Fall" (Lead Vocal: Alan Parsons)

"One Note Symphony" (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper)

"Sometimes" (Lead Vocal: Lou Gramm​)

"Soiree Fantastique (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper, Alan Parsons)

"Fly To Me" (Lead Vocal: Mark Mikel)

"Requiem" (Lead Vocal: Todd Cooper)

"Years Of Glory" (Lead Vocal: Pj Olsson)

"The Limelight Fades Away" (Lead Vocal: Jordan Huffman)

"I Can’t Get There From Here" (Lead Vocal: Jared Mahone) (featured in Motion Picture 5-25-77)

"As Lights Fall" video:

"Sometimes":

"I Can’t Get There From Here" video:

"Miracle":

Alan Parsons' music career started at 19 when he earned one of his his first credits as assistant engineer on The Beatles' Abbey Road, an album recorded in the legendary London studios of the same name. He soon become a well respected studio engineer, working for Paul McCartney, The Hollies, and many others. He is particularly renowned for his work as recording engineer on the Pink Floyd masterpiece, The Dark Side Of The Moon. This classic album was recorded in 1972 and Parsons experimented with many of the most advanced recording techniques of the time. As a producer, he enjoyed many successes with Pilot, Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel, John Miles, and Al Stewart, including the masterwork, Year Of The Cat.

In 1975, Alan Parsons formed The Alan Parsons Project along with principal songwriter (and occasional singer) Eric Woolfson. The Project consisted of a group of studio musicians and vocalists, often involving the members of three bands Alan produced: Pilot (Ian Bairnson, Stuart Tosh and David Paton), Cockney Rebel’s Stuart Elliott on drums, and (on the first album) American progressive pop/rock band, Ambrosia.

The Alan Parsons Project released ten acclaimed studio albums, but never performed live during the heyday of the albums, even after several US and European Top 20 hits. The Project made its final album at the end of the 80’s with the album Gaudi. Since then, Alan has released a number of recordings under his own name using several musicians that also appeared on the “Project" releases.

As well as receiving gold and platinum awards from countless countries, Parsons has received eleven Grammy Award nominations for his engineering and production work. In 2007, he was nominated for Best Surround Sound Album for his studio album, A Valid Path.

In 1994, Alan Parsons started touring regularly as The Alan Parsons Live Project and has released a number of live releases in audio and video. His live concerts continue to this day, to audiences worldwide.