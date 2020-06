Check out live footage of At The Gates playing at Germany’s With Full Force Festival last year. The Swedes performed:

“To Drink From the Night Itself”

“Slaughter of the Soul”

“At War With Reality”

“A Stare Bound in Stone”

“Cold”

“El Altar del Dios Desconocido”

“Death and the Labyrinth”

“The Colours of the Beast”

“Suicide Nation”

“The Book of Sand (The Abomination)”

“Blinded by Fear”

“The Night Eternal”