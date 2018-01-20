Watch BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Perform In London

Black Country Communion live from the Eventim Apollo in London’s Hammersmith on January 4th, 2018. The ultimate classic rock supergroup featuring vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa delivered a high-voltage and charismatic performance of their hard rocking hit "Sway" from their latest album BCCIV.