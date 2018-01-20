Watch BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Perform In London

January 20, 2018, 9 hours ago

news hard rock black country

Watch BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Perform In London

Black Country Communion live from the Eventim Apollo in London’s Hammersmith on January 4th, 2018. The ultimate classic rock supergroup featuring vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Foreigner), Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Alice Cooper, Billy Idol) and blues-rock guitarist/vocalist Joe Bonamassa delivered a high-voltage and charismatic performance of their hard rocking hit "Sway" from their latest album BCCIV.

 

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

Featured Video

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

Latest Reviews