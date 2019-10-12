Watch BUMBLEFOOT Cover IRON MAIDEN, QUEEN Classics In New Jersey

Rock Scene Magazine has posted video footage of Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses) performing Iron Maiden's "Wasted Years" and Queen "Somebody To Love below. Both were filmed at Neptune in Neptune City, New Jersey on October 4th.



Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal recently announced dates and details for his first ever South African tour where he will be hosting two Master Classes (Cape Town and Johannesburg) as well as a full band show in Cape Town.

Bumblefoot comments on the tour, "This will be my first time in South Africa, hopefully the first of many more times. I'm greatly looking forward to this introduction, getting to know everyone musically and personally at the concerts, jams and clinics!"

Bumblefoot is lead singer and guitarist of the legendary progressive rock band Asia (with Geoff Downes, Carl Palmer and Billy Sherwood), and guitarist of progressive rock band Sons Of Apollo (with Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Jeff Scott Soto). Formerly lead guitarist of rock groups Art Of Anarchy (2011 - 2017, including STP/Velvet Revolver vocalist Scott Weiland, Creed vocalist Scott Stapp and Disturbed bassist John Moyer) and Guns N' Roses (2006 - 2014), He’s toured sold-out shows all over the world, headlining festivals with crowds up to 150,000. His unique 'fretless guitar' can be heard throughout Guns N' Roses' 2008 Chinese Democracy album.

Bumblefoot is also an accomplished composer whose music is often heard in TV, film and video games, including the theme song to VH1's That Metal Show. Bumblefoot is an Adjunct Professor at SUNY Purchase College teaching music production, works with U.S. Embassies around the world on cross-cultural music programs, has his own line of award-winning hot sauces, and works with dozens of international charities visiting orphanages and children's hospitals around the world with guitar in hand.

Tour Details:

October

24 - Full Band Live at Mercury CPT 18 +

25 - Masterclass & Jam at Paul Bothner N1 City All Ages

26 - Masterclass & Jam at Baileys JHB All Ages