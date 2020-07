Danish rockers, D-A-D, performed during the 2012 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France. You can now see the band's full performance below.

Setlist:

"A New Age Moving In"

"Jihad"

"Evil Twin"

"Everything Glows"

"Monster Philosophy"

"Riding With Sue"

"I Want What She's Got"

"Bad Craziness"

"Sleeping My Day Away"