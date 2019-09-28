Watch DAVID LEE ROTH Rehearse With His New Band In Los Angeles; Video

Facebook user Wayne Bradley has uploaded video footage of David Lee Roth rehearsing with his new band at an invite-only show on September 26th at SIR rehearsal studios in Los Angeles, California. Roth - who performed "Atomic Punk", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Dance The Night Away", "Runnin' With The Devil" and "Panama" - is gearing up for the David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas residency at the House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay kicks off on January 8th. Check out the footage here.



On the latest episode of Van Halen singer David Lee Roth’s The Roth Show called Full Contact Music, Diamond Dave recalls his first concert, sneaking out the bedroom window to go see Janis Joplin and Iron Butterfy at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in 1968. He relates the experience to his new solo band.

“That was the very beginning of life and this is what is in the DNA of everything I'm going to bring to when we show at the first of the year,” Roth explains. “This is what I tell the fellas in the band, the kind of music and I play it's guitar-centric, it's classic I take it every bit as seriously as religion. What kind of music that I play his full contact music, very girl friendly. And I found a young band of very physical players.”

David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas will delight fans with an explosive two-guitar sound, bringing his long list of mega familiar hits to life that you’ve only heard on the radio till now. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

With a changing set of 26 instantly recognizable songs, including “Jump”, “Panama”, and “California Girls”, it is the sound of a generational prison break.

“A weekend with me,” laughed Roth, “is interactive way beyond just music. It starts with the best food on earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”

“House of Blues Las Vegas is known as an intimate venue where fans can see huge, legendary acts and that tradition continues with David joining our family,” said Chief Operating Officer of Live Nation Clubs and Theaters Division Ben Weeden.

Rocks Vegas 2020 performance dates (Doors 7:30 PM, show time 8:30 PM; Ages 18+):

January 8, 10-11

March 18, 20-21, 25, 27-28

Tickets for David Lee Roth: Rocks Vegas start at $63.50, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available by visiting HouseOfBlues.com/DavidLeeRoth, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Sinatra, Gaga, Elvis, Roth - only the most 3-dimensional and colourful performers take up residence in the showbiz capitol of the world. Most bring great shows to Vegas - David Lee Roth IS Las Vegas. Sin City, where we love, laugh and live it up. Las Vegas is where we celebrate and do the victory dance. Diamond Dave at the House of Blues Las Vegas is the perfect soundtrack.