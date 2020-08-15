Watch DEEP PURPLE Legend JON LORD’s Impromptu Blues Shows In Australia

When Deep Purple keyboardist Jon Lord visited Australia in February 2003, he played a number of impromptu blues shows. This performance was at Hyatt Coolum Queensland. Along with Bob Daisley and The Hoochie Coochie Men, Jimmy Barnes jumped up on stage for a jam - they created this tune which they called the “12 Bar Blow Jam”.

Jon Lord & The Hoochie Coochie Men at performing “You Got Good Business”: