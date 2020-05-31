Watch DORO's Rockpalast Corona Sessions

"The Corona Session I did for WDR Rockpalast is online now," says Doro. "We did this in the empty Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Such a great place. Last time I played there it was packed with more than 7000 people. It felt totally surreal to perform there without an audience. I hope so much for live shows to come back soon, and to be safe. Thanks a lot to Klaus Vanscheidt for joining me on guitar, to Thomas von der Heiden Musikfotografie for the nice pix, and of course to the great Rockpalast team and Amphitheater crew!"

Doro's Corona Session setlist:

"I Rule The Ruins"

"Fur Immer"

"All We Are"

"A Thousand Years"

Doro's next show will take place at a drive-in cinema, CARantena Arena, in Worms, Germany, on June 13 as part of the Regenbogen 2 Rock Summer.

Tickets and further details can be found here.